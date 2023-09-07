Japan joins India, others in rejecting new China map

Beijing, September 6
Japan has joined India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan to lodge protests against China over its new "standard map" for including the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea as part of its territory.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told the media in Tokyo on Tuesday that Japan has lodged a strong protest to China through diplomatic channels over a new map released by Beijing last month. Tokyo urged Beijing to rescind the map because it has a description based on China's unilateral claims on the Senkaku Islands in southern Japan's Okinawa Prefecture.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports
Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...
Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court
Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’