Japan quake toll rises to 50, more aftershocks feared

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

As condolences and offers of assistance poured in from all over the world, the death toll in Japan’s earthquake rose to 50 and is slated to climb as rescuers dug under flattened buildings in a race against time to pull out those still alive. More than 1,000 first responders had arrived in parts of the Japanese western coast hit by an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale in the Sea of Japan on Monday. They will assist the local police, fire and coast guard units, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Houses damaged by fire following tremors in Wajima. AP/PTI

“An inspection from above via helicopter has shown widespread damage, including roads cut off, landslides and fires,” he admitted at a press conference. After the major temblor on January 1, there were 147 earthquakes with a seismic intensity of 1 or higher, said the Japan Meteorological Agency. “So in areas with strong shaking, people should be careful about earthquakes with a maximum seismic intensity of about 7 for about a week after the earthquake,” it cautioned.

Meanwhile, a passenger plane collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane that was heading to deliver aid in quake-hit areas. All flight passengers and crew were safe but five on the Coast Guard plane died. The Imperial Household Agency has canceled a public New Year greeting event planned for Tuesday.

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated that it was deeply saddened over the damages. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. India stands in solidarity with Japan and its people in these challenging times,” it added.

Plane collision kills 5, 379 passengers safe

All 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane miraculously escaped from fire following a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

However, five of the six crew of the Coast Guard plane were killed. The plane was among those headed to Niigata airport to deliver aid to the earthquake victims.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Earthquake #Japan