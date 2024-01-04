Japan quake toll rises to 73

Suzu, January 3

Japanese rescue workers and canine units searched frantically through rubble on Wednesday ahead of predicted bitter cold and heavy rain. PM Fumio Kishida said, “More than 40 hours have passed. This is a race against time, and I feel that we are at a critical moment.”

The powerful earthquakes killed at least 73 people in western Japan. Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas were shaken by more aftershocks on Wednesday. — AP

