Japan to give more jobs to people with disabilities

ANI

Tokyo: Japan will raise its mandatory employment rate of people with disabilities to 2.7 per cent from 2.3 per cent. This marked the largest increase since the current system was introduced, local media has reported. The government plans to increase the rate in two stages, first to 2.5 per cent in April next year and then to 2.7 per cent by the end of fiscal 2026, Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday. IANS

Indian women peacekeepers reach Abyei

united nations: A contingent of Indian women peacekeepers, the country’s largest single unit of female troops in a UN mission since 2007, arrived in Abyei to begin its deployment with the United Nations Interim Security Force. The platoon has been deployed in as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force, Abyei. PTI

India to give 12K pentavalent vax doses to Cuba

new delhi: India has announced a donation of 12,500 doses of pentavalent vaccines to Cuba. The decision was announced during Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi’s visit to Cuba from January 12-14. Pentavalent vaccine provides protection to a child from 5 life-threatening diseases -Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B and Hib.