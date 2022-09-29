Japan, US, South Korea to conduct joint navy drills on Friday: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force

Reuters

Tokyo, September 29

Naval forces of Japan, the United States and South Korea will conduct joint military drills on Friday, Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) announced on Thursday.

The MSDF said the exercises, including anti-submarine drills, will be held in the Sea of Japan, which South Korea calls the east Sea.

On Thursday, US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to condemn North Korea's weapons tests in Seoul ahead of her first visit to the Demilitarised Zone separating the Koreas.

