Japan, US, South Korea to conduct joint navy drills on Friday: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force

Tokyo, September 29
Naval forces of Japan, the United States and South Korea will conduct joint military drills on Friday, Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) announced on Thursday.
The MSDF said the exercises, including anti-submarine drills, will be held in the Sea of Japan, which South Korea calls the east Sea.
On Thursday, US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to condemn North Korea's weapons tests in Seoul ahead of her first visit to the Demilitarised Zone separating the Koreas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur
The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...