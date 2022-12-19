 Jeremy Clarkson column about Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle sparks tide of criticism : The Tribune India

Jeremy Clarkson column about Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle sparks tide of criticism

Clarkson's column followed the release of a six-part Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan's acrimonious split from the British royal family

Jeremy Clarkson column about Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle sparks tide of criticism

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Reuters



AP

London, December 19

British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.

Clarkson, who hosts motoring show “The Grand Tour” on Amazon, wrote in tabloid newspaper The Sun that he hated the former Meghan Markle “on a cellular level” and dreamed of her being paraded naked through British towns “while the crowds chant Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her.” The press regulator said it had received more than 6,000 complaints about the column – almost half as many as the total number of complaints it received last year.

Clarkson, who made his name as the combative host of the BBC car show “Top Gear,” said the public shaming image was “a clumsy reference” to a scene in “Game of Thrones.” “I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future,” he wrote on Twitter.

Clarkson's column followed the release of a six-part Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan's acrimonious split from the British royal family. The couple quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020, citing a lack of support from the palace and racist press treatment of Meghan, who is biracial.

Clarkson's column was condemned by public figures including Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who called it “deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible.”  Clarkson's daughter Emily Clarkson posted on Instagram that “I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.” Asked about the article, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that “for everyone in public life, language matters.” He added that “I absolutely don't believe that Britain is a racist country.”  

#Amazon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Income Tax search operation at houses, offices of Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Ranjit Bawa

2
Patiala

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

3
Nation

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

4
Punjab

Charanjit Channi returns from abroad; expected to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra

5
FIFA 2022

Sikh man drove bus carrying Argentina team for FIFA World Cup Final; proved a lucky omen

6
Diaspora

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies as cottage catches fire

7
Punjab

Jalandhar: Latifpura residents reject govt's rehab offer

8
Nation

India-made missile destroyer INS Mormugao commissioned

9
Amritsar

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

10
Brand Connect

Garth Brooks Weight Loss Gummies Review - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Exposed Or Fake Scam Keto Luxe ACV Gummies?

Don't Miss

View All
Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Top News

India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi

India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi

On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...

‘Pitai’ word should not be used for our jawans; Jaishankar objects to Rahul Gandhi’s remark

'Pitai' word should not be used for our jawans; Jaishankar objects to Rahul Gandhi's remark

Asserted that Indian soldiers have stood their ground in Yan...

Nine-year-old boy beaten to death by teacher in Karnataka school

Nine-year-old boy beaten to death by teacher in Karnataka school

As child ran to his mother, also a teacher in same school, t...

‘Sure, you won’t run away from Amethi,’ Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi

After 'latka, jhatka' remarks, Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi

Union minister reacts after Congress leader Ajay Rai's misog...

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...


Cities

View All

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Mukherjee Nagar’s tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people, held

Tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people in Delhi, held

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Jalandhar: Latifpura residents reject govt's rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

‘Illegal’ buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura