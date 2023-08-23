 Jet crash in Russia kills 10, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on passenger list : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Jet crash in Russia kills 10, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on passenger list

Jet crash in Russia kills 10, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on passenger list

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia’s regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June

Jet crash in Russia kills 10, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on passenger list

Yevgeny Prigozhin. Reuters file



Moscow, August 23

A private jet crashed over Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia’s state news agency Tass cited emergency officials as saying that the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers. It was not clear if Prigozhin was among those on board, though Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said he was on the passenger list.

The plane was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg and went down in the Tver region, more than 100 km north of the capital. Authorities are investigating.

Flight tracking data reviewed by The Associated Press shows a private jet registered to Wagner that Prigozhin had used previously took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.

The signal was lost in a rural region where there are no nearby airfields where the jet could have landed safely.

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia’s regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.

Shortly after that, Wagner fighters set up camp in Belarus, but Prigozhin’s plane, according to media reports, was flying back and forth between Belarus and Russia.

This week, Prigozhin posted his first recruitment video since the mutiny, saying that Wagner is conducting reconnaissance and search activities, and “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free.” AP       

 

#Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

2
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Chandigarh

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

5
Punjab

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

8
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

9
Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

10
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Don't Miss

View All
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Image captured by Landing Imager Camera shows portion of la...

India on moon: Here’s what happens next after Vikram lander makes historic touchdown

India on moon: Here’s what happens after Vikram lander touches down

Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module comprises lander (Vikram) and ...

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India

Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget

Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget

India’s space programme expanding and at low costs; space se...

Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO’s leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath

Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO's leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath

Says this is an incremental progress and definitely a huge o...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Competition Commission directs Chandigarh Housing Board to desist from anti-competitive practices

Competition Commission directs Chandigarh Housing Board to desist from anti-competitive practices

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

Minor sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha by 14 days

Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court frames charges against Congress leader MP Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

4 teachers buried under debris as school building collapses in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’