Jimmy Carter at peanut fest ahead of 99th birthday

Plains: Former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn on Saturday made a surprise appearance at the Plains Peanut Festival in their Georgia hometown, the Carter Center wrote on X. The former president and his wife are seen in a reposted video riding through the festivities in a Black SUV. Carter is 98 and has been in home hospice care since February. He turns 99 on October 4. The former first lady has since been diagnosed with dementia. — Agencies
40K protest amnesty plan for Catalan separatists
Madrid: Over 40,000 Spaniards, mostly supporters of the opposition conservative People’s Party, protested in Madrid on Sunday against possible plans by acting PM Pedro Sanchez to grant an amnesty to Catalan separatists to keep himself in office after an election he failed to win. Sanchez could stay in office if he wins the support of exiled former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont, whose Junts per Catalunya party controls seven seats in parliament. Reuters
Policemen remove an activist from the climate protection group — Last Generation — in Berlin on Sunday. AP/
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas