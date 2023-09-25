Jimmy Carter at peanut fest ahead of 99th birthday

PTI

Plains: Former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn on Saturday made a surprise appearance at the Plains Peanut Festival in their Georgia hometown, the Carter Center wrote on X. The former president and his wife are seen in a reposted video riding through the festivities in a Black SUV. Carter is 98 and has been in home hospice care since February. He turns 99 on October 4. The former first lady has since been diagnosed with dementia. — Agencies

40K protest amnesty plan for Catalan separatists

Madrid: Over 40,000 Spaniards, mostly supporters of the opposition conservative People’s Party, protested in Madrid on Sunday against possible plans by acting PM Pedro Sanchez to grant an amnesty to Catalan separatists to keep himself in office after an election he failed to win. Sanchez could stay in office if he wins the support of exiled former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont, whose Junts per Catalunya party controls seven seats in parliament. Reuters

Policemen remove an activist from the climate protection group — Last Generation — in Berlin on Sunday. AP/