 Joe Biden acknowledges age, debate debacle, but vows to beat Donald Trump : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Joe Biden acknowledges age, debate debacle, but vows to beat Donald Trump

Joe Biden acknowledges age, debate debacle, but vows to beat Donald Trump

Joe Biden acknowledges age, debate debacle, but vows to beat Donald Trump

Democratic nominee President Joe Biden & Republican candidate Donald Trump



North Carolina, June 29

President Joe Biden on Friday said he intended to defeat Republican rival Donald Trump in the November presidential elections, giving no sign of dropping out of the race after a feeble debate performance that dismayed his fellow Democrats.

Trump targets virginia voters

At an afternoon rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, Trump told supporters that he had a “big victory against a man looking to destroy our country”. “Joe Biden’s problem is not his age,” Trump said. “It’s his competence.” Trump’s advisers said they thought the debate would bolster their chances in Democratic-leaning states, including Virginia, which have not backed a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. Beforehand, some Trump supporters said they were struck by Biden’s poor performance.

“I know I’m not a young man, to state the obvious,” an ebullient Biden said at a rally one day after the head-to-head showdown with his Republican rival. It is being widely viewed as a defeat of the 81-year-old president.

“I don’t walk as easy as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to,” he said, as the crowd chanted “four more years”.

“I would not be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job. The stakes are too high,” Biden said. His verbal stumbles and occasionally meandering responses in the debate have heightened voters’ concerns that he might not be fit to serve another four-year term and prompted some of his fellow Democrats to wonder whether they could replace him as their candidate for the November 5 elections.

Campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler said there were no conversations taking place about such possibility. “We’d rather have one bad night than a candidate with a bad vision for where he wants to take the country,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The campaign held an “all hands on deck” meeting on Friday to reassure staffers that Biden was not dropping out of the race. Though Trump, 78, put forward a series of falsehoods throughout the debate, the focus afterward was squarely on Biden, especially among the Democrats.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic Party leader in the United States House of Representatives, avoided answering directly when asked whether he still had faith in Biden’s candidacy. “I support the ticket. I support the Senate Democratic majority. We’re going to do everything possible to take back the House in November. Thank you, everyone,” he told mediapersons.

Some other Democrats likewise demurred when asked if Biden should stay in the race. “That’s the President’s decision,” Democratic Senator Jack Reed told a local TV station in Rhode Island.

However, several of the party’s most senior figures, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said they were sticking with Biden. “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But these elections are still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and somebody who only cares about himself,” former Democratic President Barack Obama wrote on social media platform X.

The New York Times editorial board, which endorsed Biden in 2020, called on him to drop out of the race to give the Democratic Party a better chance of beating Trump by picking another candidate. “The greatest public service Mr Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election,” the board said. — Reuters

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Donald Trump #Joe Biden #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

5 soldiers killed after T-72 tank swept away in Shyok river in eastern Ladakh

2
Punjab

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Punjab

4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

5
Trending

T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash

6
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

7
Haryana

Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram by 2 bike-borne assailants dressed as delivery agents

8
Sports

Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup win

9
Sports

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final: Rain threat looms large in Barbados; what happens in case of washout

10
India

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks 'special category' status for Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...

It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit

It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit Sharma

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

Virat Kohli, Arshdeep, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Sin...

India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win

India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...

Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river

Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river

Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok


Cities

View All

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Health Department gears up to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Amritsar’s cybercrime police station registers first case of Rs 1.58 cr fraud

Aujla takes up delay in work on Loharka road bridge with Gadkari

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Ahead of heavy rain alert, officials told not to leave station

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue