Joe Biden names Neera Tanden his Domestic Policy Adviser

Washington: United States President Joe Biden on Friday named Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Domestic Policy Adviser to help him craft and implement his domestic policy agenda. “I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education,” Biden said. Tanden replaces Susan Rice. PTI

Chatterjee appointed to US varsity governors’ board

Washington: Indian-American and Padma Bhushan awardee Swadesh Chatterjee has been appointed to the Board of Governors of the prestigious University of North Carolina. Chatterjee, who for the past several decades has played an important role in strengthening the India-US relationship, including the lifting of sanctions post Pokhran-II, was appointed to the position by the North Carolina Assembly this week.

A man wearing a costume loads a mock shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla near Mexico City. REUTERS