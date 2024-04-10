 Joe Biden says PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war is a mistake, deepening a rift between the two allies : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Joe Biden says PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war is a mistake, deepening a rift between the two allies

Joe Biden says PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war is a mistake, deepening a rift between the two allies

According to critics, Netanyahu is delaying because he doesn’t want to anger his ultranationalist governing partners

Joe Biden says PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war is a mistake, deepening a rift between the two allies

US President Joe Biden. Reuters Photo



AP

Tel Aviv, April 10

US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza a mistake and called for his government to flood Gaza with aid, ramping up pressure on Israel to reach a cease-fire and widening a rift between the two staunch allies that has worsened as the war has dragged on.

Biden has been an outspoken supporter of Israel’s war against Hamas since the militant group launched a deadly assault on October 7. But in recent weeks his patience with Netanyahu has appeared to be waning and his administration has taken a sterner line with Israel, rattling the countries’ decades-old alliance and deepening Israel’s international isolation over the war.

The most serious disagreement has been over Israel’s plans for an offensive in the southernmost Gaza city of Rafah and the rift has spiralled since, worsened by an Israeli airstrike last week on an aid convoy, which killed seven workers with the food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), most of them being foreigners.

Israel said the deaths were unintentional but Biden was outraged.

Biden’s comments, made in an interview that aired late Tuesday after being recorded two days after the WCK strike, highlight the differences between Israel and the US over humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, where a month’s long war has led to warnings of imminent famine.

“What he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden told Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.

He was responding to being asked if Netanyahu is prioritizing his political survival over the national interest.

Biden said Israel should agree to a cease-fire, flood beleaguered Gaza with aid for the next six to eight weeks and allow other countries in the region to help distribute the aid. “It should be done now,” he said.

Hunger in Gaza is overshadowing the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, a typically joyous festival during which families celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Israel halted aid deliveries to Gaza in the early days of the war, but under US pressure has slowly increased trucks allowed to enter the territory. Still, aid groups have complained that supplies are not reaching desperate people quickly enough, blaming Israeli restrictions, and countries have attempted other ways to deliver them including air drops and sea.

Israel says it has steadily ramped up aid throughout the war, opening up more entry points for trucks to enter and to reach especially hard-hit areas like northern Gaza, an early target of Israel’s in the war.

Israel blames aid groups for being too slow to deliver aid once it’s inside Gaza. Those groups say logistical issues and the precarious security situation — underscored by the WCK strike — complicate aid deliveries.

Israel and Hamas are currently engaged in talks meant to bring about a cease-fire in exchange for the release of hostages captured by Hamas and others who stormed across the border on October 7. But the sides remain far apart on key issues, including the return of Palestinians to hard-hit northern Gaza.

Netanyahu has vowed to achieve “total victory” in the war, pledging to destroy Hamas’ military and governing capabilities to prevent a repeat of the October 7 attacks and to return the hostages. He says that victory must include an offensive in Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas’ last major stronghold, but more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are currently seeking shelter there.

Six months into the war, Israel is growing ever more isolated, with even its closest partner increasingly vocal about its discontent in the war’s direction and longtime trading partners like Turkey taking potentially painful economic steps to express dismay.

Netanyahu is under pressure to decide on a post war vision for Gaza but critics say he is delaying because he doesn’t want to anger his ultranationalist governing partners, who support resettling the Gaza Strip, which Israel withdrew from in 2005 and an idea Netanyahu has ruled out.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Benjamin Netanyahu #Gaza #Israel #Joe Biden #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

2
Punjab

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

3
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

4
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

5
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest

6
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Turncoats giving parties jitters in Punjab

7
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: CAT orders BSNL not to declare result of dept promotion exam

9
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

10
India

‘Voters' right to know not absolute’: Supreme Court upholds Arunachal Pradesh MLA’s election

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court raps Ramdev again, declines to accept apology

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

The court refused to accept affidavits filed Ramdev and Pata...

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

Calcutta High Court orders court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali land grabbing, extortion cases

Sanjay Tandon gets BJP ticket from Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

Tandon, who is Himachal BJP’s co-in charge, has been city pa...

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest

Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s petition befo...

Samajwadi Party promises caste-based census, scrapping Agnipath in poll manifesto

Samajwadi Party promises caste-based census, scrapping Agnipath in Lok Sabha poll manifesto

The manifesto also includes giving legal guarantee of MSP to...


Cities

View All

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Sanjay Tandon gets BJP ticket from Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

Sanjay Tandon was sitting near ex-Congress MP Pawan Bansal at bhog when news of him getting BJP ticket from Chandigarh broke out

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest

Not James Bond movie with sequels: Delhi High Court deprecates repeated pleas for Kejriwal’s removal as CM

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture