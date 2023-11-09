 Joe Biden team says election night wins show path to 2024 victory : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Joe Biden team says election night wins show path to 2024 victory

Joe Biden team says election night wins show path to 2024 victory

Biden currently faces no serious primary challengers and has raised tens of millions of dollars for his re-election campaign

Joe Biden team says election night wins show path to 2024 victory

US President Joe Biden. Reuters file



Washington, November 8

A sense of vindication swept through the White House and Biden campaign on Wednesday after Democrats' strong showing in off-year elections, despite a slew of recent polls showing US President Joe Biden's popularity is low.

"Pollsters, pundits, if I had $1, for every time they've counted Joe Biden or the Democrats out, I probably wouldn't have to work anymore," Sam Cornale, executive director of the Democratic National Committee, told Reuters. Democrats "won time and again, and we will next November," he predicted.

Biden faced questions this week, including from some in his own Democratic Party, about the wisdom of his 2024 re-election bid after a series of weak polls. Some segments of the diverse Democratic coalition have lost faith in Biden, frustrated by his Israel stance, the lack of movement on climate change, or high prices.

A Sunday New York Times/Siena College poll showed Biden behind Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five of six battleground states. Reuters/Ipsos polls show Biden's popularity has fallen to 39%, its lowest level since April.

Tuesday's victory by Democratic incumbent Governor Andy Beshear in Kentucky over a well-regarded Republican opponent, the passage in Republican-voting Ohio of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights and Democratic wins in the battleground state of Pennsylvania showed the overall strength of the positions of Biden's party.

The Ohio result shows abortion rights remain a winning political issue for Democrats after the conservative majority on the US Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, overriding public opinion.

Whether victories for Democrats this week are a definitive sign of strength for Biden's re-election is unclear.

Voters who turned up on Tuesday in state and local elections and those who will vote in the presidential election in November 2024 could be vastly different, exit polls suggest. In Ohio, for example, exit polls from NBC showed voters skewed Democratic on Tuesday, although Trump won the state by 8 percentage points in 2020.

Republican political strategist Mary Anna Mancuso said polls today offer little indication of what will happen in 2024 but that Tuesday's results may spell trouble for her party.

"There's a margin of voters, specifically suburban women, who are defecting from the Republican Party," she said. "They are protecting their bodies over their tax cuts." Vice President Kamala Harris made a sudden appearance on the White House driveway on Wednesday to highlight the abortion issue and offer a fresh glimpse of Democrats' coalescing 2024 message - their party, not the Republican party, will protect Americans' personal rights.

"Last night, I think the American people made clear that they are prepared to stand for freedom and for the individual freedoms and the promise of freedom in America, and by extension, it was good night for democracy," said Harris.

The election results showed that "the government should not be telling a woman what to do with her body," Harris said.

Biden, who turns 81 this month, currently faces no serious primary challengers and has raised tens of millions of dollars for his re-election campaign. His fundraising has surpassed that of Trump, 77, the current Republican frontrunner, who backed the losing Kentucky governor candidate.

"At every turn, MAGA Republicans have embraced Donald Trump's agenda to restrict our freedoms, and voters aren't going to have it," Cornale said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who earlier this week noted that polls predicting a "red wave" for the Republicans in the 2020 midterms were misleading, said the latest election results bolstered Biden's re-election argument that his policies matter most.

"We don't put much stock in polls," she said.

Harris, who appeared in the White House driveway so abruptly that she interrupted Jean-Pierre's scheduled press conference, closed with an optimistic prediction about next November.

"It was a good night and the president and I obviously have a lot of work to do to earn our re-election," she said. "But I'm confident we’re going to win." Reuters

#Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

2
Punjab

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

3
Punjab

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

5
Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

6
Sports

Shubman Gill and Siraj attain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

7
India Explainer

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED; AAP to hold 'referendum' on the issue

8
India

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit Advani's residence to wish him on his birthday

9
Himachal

Trekker from Delhi found dead on river banks in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

10
India

'How low will they stoop': PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar over 'derogatory' remarks in Assembly

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...

Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report before it was presented amounted to ‘serious breach of privilege’

Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report before it was presented amounted to ‘serious breach of privilege’

Moitra writes that serious breach of rules took place as the...

BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu

BSF head constable killed in unprovoked firing by Pak Rangers along IB in Jammu

The firing targeting border outposts in the district is the ...

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

The city's Air Quality Index stands at 420 at 8 am on Thursd...

Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies

Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies

Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso Un...


Cities

View All

3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

International Punjabi Language Olympiad to be held in December

1,641-gm gold worth Rs 1 cr seized from two passengers at airport

Rs 507 cr paid to farmers for paddy

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Fearing threat to life, Arrive Safe chief moves High Court

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

2 criminals wanted in 10 armed robberies held

Drug racket busted in Delhi

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: Jalandhar DC

Jalandhar: Unavailability of balers makes farm fire matters worse

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

Punjabi University prof suspended after students protest