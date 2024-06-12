Joe Biden’s son found guilty in gun case

Wilmington (US), June 11

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun, a verdict Democrats may seize upon to counter Donald Trump’s claim of a justice system weaponised against him.

A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court found him guilty on all three counts against him, making Hunter Biden the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime. A verdict of the 12-member jury must be unanimous on each count. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. A trial is scheduled for Sept 5 in Los Angeles. — Reuters

