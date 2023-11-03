 John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ censored by UAE broadcaster over references to Khashoggi’s killing : The Tribune India

  • World
  • John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ censored by UAE broadcaster over references to Khashoggi’s killing

John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ censored by UAE broadcaster over references to Khashoggi’s killing

US intelligence agencies and others have assessed that a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Khashoggi on the crown prince’s orders, which the kingdom denies

John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ censored by UAE broadcaster over references to Khashoggi’s killing

A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul. Reuters file



Dubai, November 3

A Dubai-based television network broadcasting across the Middle East cut substantial portions of an episode of the satiric news programme “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” over references to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince being implicated in the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The decision by OSN highlights the continued limits of speech in both the United Arab Emirates, which has vowed it will allow protests at the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks the Gulf Arab country will host later this month, as well as neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

It also highlights just how sensitive the slaying of Khashoggi, who was dismembered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, remains more than five years later as Prince Mohammed has sought to rehabilitate his image through diplomatic efforts.

“Criticising the royal family, criticising the crown prince in Saudi Arabia is a terrorist offense and you can be prosecuted for terrorism,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, the executive director of Khashoggi-founded group Democracy for the Arab World Now. “I’m more concerned with the content providers like HBO that are allowing their content to be censored.”

A longtime journalist, royal court insider and defender of the kingdom, Khashoggi fled Saudi Arabia after Prince Mohammed’s rise. His columns in the Post directly criticised Mohammed’s rule.

US intelligence agencies and others have assessed that a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Khashoggi on the crown prince’s orders, which the kingdom denies.

The “Last Week Tonight” episode, which aired on October 22, focused primarily on the New York-based management consulting firm McKinsey and Co.

McKinsey has worked with Saudi Arabia in recent years, particularly under Prince Mohammed as he pushes a rapid economic transition plan that includes tens of billions of dollars in spending on massive projects like the futuristic city called Neom on the Red Sea.

“McKinsey now has offices all over the world, and from them they’ve cozied up to some truly terrible clients,” Oliver said. They “are so deeply entrenched in the government of Saudi Arabia that Saudi Arabia’s planning ministry has been dubbed the Ministry of McKinsey”.

Oliver goes on in the segment to refer to a Saudi finance summit that McKinsey attended after Khashoggi’s killing as a “journalist-chopping business jamboree” and the kingdom as one of the “rootin’-est, tootin’-est journalist-shootin’-est regimes in the Middle East.”

Oliver also mentions McKinsey compiling information on critics of a 2015 austerity push by the kingdom on Twitter, now known as X, something first reported by The New York Times in 2018. After the report, Saudi officials made arrests apparently connected to their criticism while one user found himself the target of a phone hacking. McKinsey insisted its report was an internal document and said it was “horrified by the possibility, however remote, that it could have been misused in any way”.

 OSN cut that material, as well as other portions mentioning Saudi Arabia in a satirical, fake McKinsey promotional created by the show. OSN did, however, include one bit after the show’s credits in which an actor, referring to the kingdom, says: “Wait, wait, I’m sorry — he did another one? Oh my God. Which newspaper?”       

OSN, a company founded in 2009 that rebroadcasts programmes by both satellite and streaming across the Middle East, declined to discuss questions posed by The Associated Press in specifics about the cuts. The company describes itself as having only two shareholders — a Kuwaiti investment firm called KIPCO with ties to its ruling family and the Mawarid Group Ltd., a private Saudi investment firm.

“As with all aspects of our business, OSN complies with the laws of the markets in which we operate, including all content-related compliance across the region,” a company statement to the AP said. “As such, from time to time we make minor content edits.”

Saudi Arabia’s government did not respond to a request for comment, nor did representatives for Oliver. HBO declined to comment.

Content censorship remains common across the Mideast media, whether draping digital robes over actors in sex scenes or outright banning films over mentions of LGBTQ+ people and their rights. Netflix also faced criticism for pulling an episode on Saudi Arabia in comedian Hasan Minhaj’s short-lived series “Patriot Act” that discussed the crown prince and Khashoggi’s killing.

Meanwhile, the website for Whitson’s group, Democracy for the Arab World Now, remains blocked by authorities in both Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. Whitson described it as not being a surprise, particularly since the Emiratis have kept human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor imprisoned as COP28 approaches.

“I think the Emiratis and the Saudis would much prefer to hide and bury facts and information about their records,” she said. “It’s a small indication of how afraid they are of their own population ... (being) armed with truth and facts about their own role in gross human rights abuses.” AP

#Dubai #Saudi Arabia #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Urfi Javed arrested? Watch as police take her into custody over her bold clothes

2
Punjab

Punjab Police AIG, two others booked for extorting money from government employees

3
Diaspora

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

4
India

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

5
Punjab

Punjab in trouble as central grants down 61%, deficit up

6
India

Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested

7
Delhi

Elderly man falls prey to sextortion, loses Rs 12.8 lakh after a WhatsApp video call

8
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

At the receiving end of high-handedness

10
Chandigarh

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution

GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution

City’s air quality enters ‘severe’ category

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices...

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested trying to enter US illegally between in 2022 -2023

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully ...

FIR against 'Bigg Boss' winner Elvish Yadav, 5 others; 9 poisonous snakes, venom found from accused, were hosting rave parties

Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested

20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes found from them

‘Cash-for-query’ case: Mahua Moitra says ready for probe, calls for decency and protection against misogyny

'Cash-for-query' case: Mahua Moitra says ready for probe, calls for decency and protection against misogyny

TMC MP dubs ethics committee probe as a ‘political witch-hun...


Cities

View All

10 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Amritsar district

10 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Amritsar district

With 1/3rd crop yet to be harvested, Amritsar district registers 1,252 farm fire cases

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Villager booked for burning paddy straw in Tarn Taran

Golden Temple: Renovation of Baba Deep Singh memorial Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga begins

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

83 died in road mishaps in Chandigarh last year: Report

Acquired lands in militarised zones to remain free from construction: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: GMCH nurses to strike work on November 19 over unresolved issues

Clear markets of encroachments: Chandigarh MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra to officials

GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution

GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution

Delhi LG says air pollution situation extremely worrisome, calls meeting with CM Kejriwal

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of 'whataboutery', political blame game

Delhi Environment Minister urges Union counterpart to become ‘active’ as north India grapples with polluted air

No let-up in stubble burning in district

No let-up in stubble burning in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar DC deputes officers to curtail farm fire cases

Dengue cases cross 9,000 in Punjab, seven deaths; Hoshiarpur worst hit

Kapurthala govt primary schools grapple with shortage of teachers

Indian Oil Mumbai, CAG Delhi to clash for hockey title today

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

MC elections: Opposition parties await court verdict on ward delimitation

20 test positive for dengue

Army man killed at wedding, woman, 2 sons nabbed

70,250 landholders; 421 farm fires till Nov 1, AQI remains poor

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

Surge in farm fires raises alarm as 40% area yet to see harvest

MBBS student crushed to death in Dhablan village

MC team checks cleanliness in Patiala

Punjabi University granted patent for anti-diabetic agent