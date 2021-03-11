Johnny Depp spends over Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant 'Varanasi' in UK to celebrate Amber Heard trial win

Chandigarh, June 7
Actor Johnny Depp spent more than $62,000 for a special celebratory dinner with his friends at Indian restaurant 'Varanasi' in Birmingham on Sunday to celebrate his defamation trial victory against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
"The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night!" the restaurant wrote on Instagram, while sharing pictures.
Depp has been in the UK performing concerts with musician Beck. The two recently announced they will release a new album next month.
On Sunday, the two were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal at Varanasi restaurant, which wasclosd to the public.
According to TMZ, the eatery’s Operations Director Mohammed Hussain said Depp’s final bill was around £50,000 ($60,000) in total.
“What an amazing and humble experience.”
Hussain, who was shocked by the actor’s presence, reportedly said that Depp was extremely humble and that they shared a conversation in his private office.
