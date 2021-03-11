Johnson in row with his adviser over partygate

PTI

London, June 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been forced to explain, by his own independent ethics adviser, why he believed that the partygate fine slapped on him by Scotland Yard did not breach the country's Ministerial Code.

Lord Christopher Geidt, who reports directly to the PMin an advisory capacity, said in an annual report on ministerial interests released on Tuesday that a “legitimate question” has arisen as to the fixed penalty notice issued by the Metropolitan Police over a Covid lockdown-breaching birthday party in June 2020.