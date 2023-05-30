Joint Investigation Team summons Imran Khan for May 9 attack on Jinnah House

Lahore, May 30
A joint investigation team probing the violent attack on the historic Corps Commander House or the Jinnah House here on May 9 has summoned former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.
Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been asked to appear before the JIT at 4 pm at the Qilla Gujjar police headquarters in Lahore. He has been called for questioning in a case registered with the Sarwar Road police station against the attack.
Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) was torched by arsonists following the anti-government protests against the arrest of Khan on May 9.
A large number of PTI party workers May 9 stormed the Jinnah House and set it on fire after vandalising it.
A joint investigation team (JIT) — formed by the Punjab interim government to probe arson attacks on Jinnah House and the Askari Corporate Tower in Lahore on May 9 — summoned Khan on Tuesday, sources were quoted as saying by the Geo News.
Khan's arrest sparked days of street protests after which the PTI leaders' exodus started, as security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on civil and military institutions.
At least eight people were killed in the violent protests in the country.
