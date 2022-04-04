Jordan’s Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein relinquishes title

Cairo: Jordan’s Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein has relinquished his title of prince. Prince Hamzah, a former heir to the throne, was accused last year of conspiring to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot. Reuters
French leader softens image for election
Paris: French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen has softened her rhetoric and her image to broaden her appeal in next week’s presidential election — but is under threat from a provocative rival who has broken her monopoly as the watchdog of the country’s identity that they claim is under threat. AP
‘Toy Story’ actor Estelle Harris dead
New York: Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93. AP
Boat race
London: Oxford team celebrates after winning the men’s boat race in London on Sunday. REUTERS
