Journalist run over, Imran halts march

PTI

Islamabad, October 30

A female Pakistani journalist covering former PM Imran Khan’s long march died on Sunday after being crushed under his container, an incident that forced him to halt the march for the day. The deceased, Sadaf Naeem, worked for Channel Five. The organisation said the reporter was run over by Khan’s container after she fell from it near Sadhoke.

After the tragic incident, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman called off its activities for the day. Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul.

The long march would start from Kamoke on its fourth day on Monday. Earlier, it was planned to reach Gujranwala by the end of its third day.

She was trying to interview Khan for her TV channel, Dunya TV reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the reporter.