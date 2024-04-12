Julian Assange’s wife relieved after Biden’s comment

London, April 11
The wife of Julian Assange said on Thursday her husband's legal case “could be moving in the right direction” after President Joe Biden confirmed the US may drop charges against the imprisoned WikiLeaks founder.
It came as supporters in several cities rallied to demand the release of Assange, on the fifth anniversary of his incarceration in London's high-security Belmarsh prison. Biden said on Wednesday that his administration is “considering” a request from Australia to drop the decade-long US push to prosecute Assange. — AP
