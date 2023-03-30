Junta dissolves Suu Kyi's party, much of Oppn

Bangkok, March 29
Myanmar’s military government took another major step in its ongoing campaign to cripple its political opponents on Wednesday, dissolving dozens of Opposition parties including that of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for failing to meet a registration deadline ahead of elections.
Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) was one of 40 parties ordered dissolved in an official announcement by the election commission published on Wednesday in the state-controlled press.
The NLD governed Myanmar with overwhelming majorities in Parliament from 2015 to 2021 before being overthrown by the military.
The NLD had already announced that it would not register, denouncing the promised polls as a sham. — AP
