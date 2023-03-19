'Jurassic Park' star Niell has blood cancer

London: Hollywood veteran Sam Niell has revealed that he is receiving treatment for stage-three blood cancer. The 'Jurassic Park' star has opened up about his diagnosis in his memoir "Did I Ever Tell You This?, set to come out on Tuesday. In an interview, he said he started writing to keep himself busy during treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a less common cancer that develops in the lymphatic system. pti

Serbia and Kosovo in high-stakes talks

Ohrid (North Macedonia): Western officials are hoping for progress this weekend in EU-mediated talks between Serbia and Kosovo's leaders, in a new attempt to ease decades of tensions between the Balkan wartime foes and solve one of Europe's longest standing disputes. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti tentatively agreed last month to the wording of an 11-point EU plan to normalise ties following the neighbours' 1998-1999 war and Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008. Both countries hope to join the European Union one day and have been told they must first mend ties. ap

Heathrow guards to go on 10-day strike

London: Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport will walk off their jobs for 10 days over the Easter break, the latest in a wave of strike action to affect the UK. The union, Unite, has said more than 1,400 security guards employed by Heathrow Airport, one of Europe's busiest, will strike work from March 31 to Easter Sunday, April 9, to demand better pay. Unite said those striking include guards who work at the airport's Terminal Five, which is used exclusively by British Airways, as well as those responsible for checking all cargo that enters the airport. The strikes will coincide with the two-week Easter school holidays, traditionally a peak time for travel for many in Britain. ap