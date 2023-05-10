 Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser USD 5 million : The Tribune India

Jurors reject Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but find Trump liable for sexually abusing her

Donald Trump. Reuters file



AP

New York, May 10

A jury found Donald Trump liable on Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her USD 5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former President as he campaigns to regain the White House.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually abusing her.

Hours earlier, US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan read instructions on the law to the nine-person jury before the panel began discussing Carroll’s allegations of battery and defamation shortly before noon.

Trump, who did not attend the trial, has insisted he never sexually assaulted Carroll or even knew her.

Kaplan told jurors that the first question on the verdict form was to decide whether they think there is more than a 50 per cent chance that Trump raped Carroll inside a store dressing room. If they answered yes, they would then decide whether compensatory and punitive damages should be awarded.

If they answered no on the rape question, they could then decide if Trump subjected her to lesser forms of assault involving sexual contact without her consent or forcible touching to degrade her or gratify his sexual desire. If they answered yes on either of those questions, they will decide if damages are appropriate.

On defamation claims stemming from a statement Trump made on social media last October, Kaplan said jurors needed to be guided by a higher legal standard — clear and convincing evidence.

He said they would have to agree it was “highly probable” that Trump’s statement was false and was made maliciously with deliberate intent to injure or out of hatred or ill will with reckless disregard for Carroll’s rights.

Meanwhile, Trump posted a new message on social media, complaining that he is now awaiting the jury’s decision “on a False Accusation.” He said he is “not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me.”  Trump said he will not speak until after the trial, “but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me ... no matter the outcome!”                 Trump never attended the trial, which is in its third week, and rejected an invitation to testify, which the judge extended through the weekend even after Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said on Thursday that his client would not testify.

Tacopina told the jury in closing arguments Monday that Carroll’s account is too far fetched to be believed. He said she made it up to fuel sales of a 2019 memoir in which she first publicly revealed her claims and to disparage Trump for political reasons.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, cited excerpts from Trump’s October deposition and his notorious comments on a 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which he said celebrities can grab women between the legs without asking.

She urged jurors to believe her client.

“He didn’t even bother to show up here in person,” Kaplan said. She said much of what he said in his deposition and in public statements “actually supports our side of the case.”           

“In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” she said. “He knows what he did. He knows that he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll.”            

Carroll, 79, testified that she had a chance encounter with Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store across the street from Trump Tower. She said it was a lighthearted interaction in which they teased each other about trying on a piece of lingerie before Trump became violent inside a dressing room.

Tacopina told jurors there was no reason to call Trump as a witness when Carroll can’t even recall when her encounter with Trump happened.

He told the jury Carroll made up her claims after hearing about a 2012 “Law and Order” episode in which a woman is raped in the dressing room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store.

“They modelled their secret scheme on an episode of one of the most popular shows on television,” he said of Carroll.

Two of Carroll’s friends testified that she told them about the encounter with Trump shortly after it happened, many years before the “Law and Order” episode aired. 

Tribune Shorts


Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: Voting on, stakes high for BJP, Congress

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Congress, JDS supporters clash; complaints filed

All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congr...

Imran Khan's Wednesday hearing to take place at location of his custody, say police

Imran Khan’s supporters plan march to capital to protest against his arrest

Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing ...


NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Lalru: Supervisor's remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Chandigarh Sports Policy draft: Proposal to introduce Administrator's Award

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

DU to send notice to Rahul over his visit

Fire at Army hospital in Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly 'catch' AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

'Operation Vigil': Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in 'gangster' Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv