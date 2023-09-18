Justice Isa is CJ of Pakistan

PTI

Islamabad, September 17

Justice Qazi Faez Isa was sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Sunday. His term as Chief Justice in the Supreme Court will span 13 months, ending on October 25, 2024.

Justice Isa, 63, was sworn in by President Arif Alvi at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad in the presence of caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, ministers and others.

#Pakistan #Supreme Court