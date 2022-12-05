Kanye West calls Elon Musk ‘half Chinese’, latter reacts

Los Angeles, December 5
Rapper Kanye West has resurfaced on social media after he was suspended from Twitter for "inciting violence" following more antisemitic messages.
The rapper and presidential hopeful posted a new message on Instagram where he alleged that Elon Musk was a clone and also mentioned former president Barack Obama, reports 'Deadline'.
"Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an Elon," he wrote.
"I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon's and he's the first genetic hybrid that stuck...Well, let's not forget about Obama."
West continued, "I'm sorry for using curse words in church but I don't have another word for Obama yet."
In the caption of the post, Kanye added, "On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God (sic)."
Kanye got into trouble again after an appearance on InfoWars with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones where he went on to praise Hitler and continued his antisemitic remarks on Twitter.
What ultimately earned him a ban from the platform was an image of a swastika inside a Star of David, which Musk confirmed when he replied to a user.
"I tried my best," Musk tweeted. "Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."
Following West's post going viral, Musk had a reaction on Twitter where he said, "I take that as a compliment!" IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on in 93 constituencies; 19.17 per cent turnout till 11 am
PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among early voters
19 per cent polling till 11am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh Yadav claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge
As the voting progresses, both SP and BJP hurl allegations a...
Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench
The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...
Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton
Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...