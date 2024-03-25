Kate-William reiterate request for privacy

PTI

London: Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, have reiterated their request for privacy after Kate Middleton had revealed she is in the early stages of “preventative chemotherapy” after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. In a statement released by Kensington Palace on Saturday night, the royal couple said they were “enormously touched” by the messages of support pouring in from across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world. PTI

MoU inked for setting up Chair on Tamil language

Houston: The University of Houston and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations have renewed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that paves the way for the setup of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies to conduct research on Tamil language, literature and culture at the varsity. The MoU was signed last year but was renewed for another year at a ceremony held early this week at the University of Houston.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer #England #London