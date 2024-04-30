Kazakhs battle floods, radicalism at time of political, economic reforms

Sandeep Dikshit
Astana, April 29
With half of the vast country affected by floods and rising extremism, central Asia’s largest country Kazakhstan is turning a new leaf to respond to the challenges. The twin issues cropped up at a time when Kazakhstan, which is also the largest economy among the five “Stans” of Central Asia, was undertaking political reforms, modernising the economy and updating public ethics.
“We have begun the transition to a new economic model that is based on the principles of justice, inclusion, pragmatism and lays a solid foundation for improving the well-being of all,” said Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The devastation from the flood is so great that it is being called “Alapat Taskyn” (The Great Flood).
“Our people have faced a difficult ordeal. We are facing a devastating natural disaster that has affected half of the country,” he added while speaking at a session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK), an advisory body that brought together representatives of all ethnic groups in the country.
The top Kazakh leadership feels that attempts are being made to use international turbulence to promote radical ideology and incite xenophobia. The Kazakh President said it was necessary to firmly suppress any attempts to split society. “The involvement of our fellow citizens in other people's wars and propaganda of hatred carry serious risks for the stability of our country,” he said.
