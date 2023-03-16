 Keep your aircraft away from our airspace, Russia warns US : The Tribune India

Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker fighters during a demonstration near Moscow. - File photo



Washington, March 15

Moscow told Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace after a US drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Kremlin said that its relations with the United States were in a “lamentable state” and at their lowest level, after Washington accused Russia of downing one of its reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea.

Will search for drone’s debris: moscow

  • Russia said that it will try to recover the fragments of the US spy drone that crashed into the Black Sea
  • Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said that Russia planned to search for the drone’s debris

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there had been no high-level contact with Washington over the incident and that he had nothing to add to a statement issued by Russia’s Defence Ministry. He said bilateral relations were “at their lowest point, in a very lamentable state” but that “at the same time, Russia has never refused constructive dialogue, and is not refusing now”.

Relations in lamentable state

There has been no high-level contact with the US. The bilateral relations are at their lowest point, in a very lamentable state now. But Russia has never refused a constructive dialogue. —Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman

The US military said the incident was caused by a mid-air collision after two Russian Su-27 fighter planes approached one of its MQ-9 Reaper drones on a reconnaissance mission over international waters.

The fighters harassed the drone and poured fuel on it, before one clipped the drone’s propeller, causing it to crash into the sea, Washington said.

“This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” said James B Hecker, commander of US air forces in Europe.

Moscow denied the aircraft had collided and said the drone had crashed after “sharp manoeuvres”. It said the drone had “deliberately and provocatively” flown close to Russian airspace with its transponders off, and Moscow had scrambled fighters to identify it.

“The unacceptable activity of the US military in the close proximity to our borders is a cause for concern,” Antonov, the ambassador, said in a statement, accusing Washington of using drones to “gather intelligence which is subsequently used by the Kyiv regime to strike at our armed forces and territory”.

“Let us ask a rhetorical question: if, for example, a Russian strike drone appeared near New York or San Francisco, how would the US Air Force and Navy react?” he said, calling on Washington to “stop making sorties near the Russian borders”.

Kyiv, for its part, said the incident showed Moscow was willing to “expand the conflict zone” to draw in other countries. Russia was raising the stakes as it faces “conditions of a strategic defeat” in Ukraine, tweeted Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council.

The United States conducts regular surveillance flights in international air space in the region. It has supported Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in military aid but says its troops have not become directly engaged in the war. — Reuters

