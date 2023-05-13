Khalistan event cancelled by Sydney council

PTI

Melbourne, May 12

A city council in Sydney has cancelled a Khalistan propaganda event planned for next month due to security reasons, a media report said on Friday.

Acting on security agencies’ advice, permission for the event organised by the ‘Sikhs For Justice’ group in Blacktown City was revoked by the city council, The Australia Today newspaper reported.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Sydney on May 24 to attend the Quad Summit to be hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“Council has, this morning, cancelled this booking as it is in conflict with adopted Council policy and due to risks to Council staff, Council assets and members of the public which cannot be practicably mitigated,” a statement by the council said.

Banners and posters of the event placed around the city were removed, citing a lack of approval.