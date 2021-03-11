Kharkiv pullout: Ukraine says Russian forces now battering eastern Donetsk

Kharkiv, May 14

Russian troops are withdrawing from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, after weeks of heavy bombardment, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday. Kyiv and Moscow forces are now engaged in a grinding battle in the east

Ukraine’s general staff said Russians were pulling out from the Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in eastern Donetsk in order to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications”. AP