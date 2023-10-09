 Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu : The Tribune India

  Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

A grab of a woman held captive by Palestinian militants. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 8

For Israel, the fate of its kidnapped civilians and soldiers will be its biggest worry, regardless of the trajectory of its ongoing war with Hamas.

Israel puts a high price on the lives of its citizens and Mossad hit squads have travelled to far-off destinations to launch spectacular rescue or retaliatory operations. But it gets complicated when Israel must free its citizens from the rival’s custody.

1,000 Palestinians released in 2011

  • For one soldier, Israel let off 1,000 Palestinian prisoners after 5-year negotiations
  • In 1985, it released 1,150 PLO and Hezbollah inmates
  • Hamas militants have taken Israeli women, kids and even military commanders hostage

In 2011, for one Israeli soldier, Tel Aviv released over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners after five years of negotiations. In 1985, it similarly released over 1,150 PLO and Hezbollah prisoners. The deal to get back hundreds of Israeli women, children and military men taken away into Gaza Strip by Hamas militants will be humungous. To make matters tougher, Hamas has also announced that it has Israeli army commanders in custody. In fact, intense negotiations have been held on even the transfer of remains.

That Israel has a rocky road ahead was indicated by Hamas’ military wing Mohammed Deif, who said the surprise attack had the kidnapping of Israelis as its prime aim. In fact, Palestinian human rights bodies have reported a deterioration in prison conditions under Interior Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. According to Middle East media, Israel currently holds over 5,500 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom under Ben-Gvir have been moved to notorious Nafha prison where visiting rights have been curtailed and living conditions tough.

“Heartbreaking videos of the captives may increase public pressure to further a release deal, but history has taught us that this could take years,” wrote the influential ‘The Haaretz’ newspaper. But for the state of Israel, protecting every Jewish life that has taken citizenship is the “paramount reason for its existence”, according to what observers say is the most hardline government in Israeli history.

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

