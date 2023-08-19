Kiev to get F-16s from Denmark, Netherlands

Washington, August i8
The US has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a US official said on Thursday.
Ukraine had sought the F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority.
Washington gave Denmark and the Netherlands official assurances that the United States will expedite approval of transfer requests for F-16s to go to Ukraine when the pilots are trained, the official said.
“We welcome Washington’s decision to pave the way for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said. — Reuters
