Kiev to get F-16s from Denmark, Netherlands

Washington, August i8

The US has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a US official said on Thursday.

Ukraine had sought the F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority.

Washington gave Denmark and the Netherlands official assurances that the United States will expedite approval of transfer requests for F-16s to go to Ukraine when the pilots are trained, the official said.

“We welcome Washington’s decision to pave the way for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said. — Reuters

