 Kim inspects nuke-capable bombers, warships on visit to Russia’s Far East : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Kim inspects nuke-capable bombers, warships on visit to Russia’s Far East

Kim inspects nuke-capable bombers, warships on visit to Russia’s Far East

Kim inspects nuke-capable bombers, warships on visit to Russia’s Far East

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (extreme right) inspect military aircraft and missiles at Vladivostok. Reuters



Seoul, September 16

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russian nuclear-capable bombers and other warplanes in Russia’s Far East on Saturday as he continued a trip that has sparked Western concerns about an arms alliance that could fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

After arriving in the city of Artyom by train, Kim travelled to an airport just outside the seaside city of Vladivostok, where Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other senior military officials gave him an up-close look at Russia’s strategic bombers and other warplanes.

Seemingly all of the Russian warplanes shown to Kim on Saturday were among those that have seen active use in the war in Ukraine, including the Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers that have regularly launched cruise missiles.

Shoigu, who had met Kim during a rare visit to North Korea in July, also showed Kim one of Russia’s latest missiles, the hypersonic Kinzhal carried by the MiG-31 fighter jet, according to Russia’s Defence Ministry.

Kim’s visit to Russia, highlighted by a summit with Putin on Wednesday, comes amid momentum in military cooperation between the countries in which North Korea could potentially seek Russian technologies to advance Kim’s military nuclear programme in exchange for providing Russia with badly needed munitions.

Later in Vladivostok, Kim was expected to see Russian naval ships of the country’s Pacific fleet, which could be another hint at what he wants from Russia, possibly in exchange for supplying munitions to refill Putin’s declining reserves. — AP 

#Kim Jong Un #North Korea #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

2
Trending

Meet Karachi-born Erica Robin, the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol reach Rajveer's debut film set to show support, pics go viral

4
Diaspora

In not-so-good news for Indian students, UK to hike visa fee from October

5
Diaspora

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

6
Punjab

Pakistani court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

7
J & K

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

8
Entertainment

Director Tarsem Singh talks about 'Dear Jassi' based on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Sikh woman

9
Haryana

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

10
Sports

Skipper Babar, pace spearhead Shaheen get into a verbal spat after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit: Report

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Parliament session: Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Government's declared agenda includes a discussion on 75 yea...

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

Panchayat poll fiasco: Punjab mulls replacing AG Ghai over ‘poor professional guidance’

Panchayat poll fiasco: Punjab mulls replacing AG Ghai over 'poor professional guidance'

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

Passes resolution against ‘one nation, one election’ proposa...

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Expresses concern over Manipur situation


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

High Court grants interim bail to ex-AIT law officer

Narrow escape for Kisan Sangharsh Committee leader in firing incident

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Chandigarh seals 7 liquor vends over non-payment of licence fee

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Two held with intoxicant tablets

Suspended cop found dead at house

Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth Rs 40.5 crore

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

2 BDPOs among 12 booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Dengue patient count 211 in Ludhiana district

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested