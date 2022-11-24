Kim's sister calls South Korean president and his govt 'idiots' and 'a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the US'

AP

Seoul, November 24

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made insult-laden threats against South Korea on Thursday for considering unilateral sanctions on the North, calling the South's new president and his government "idiots" and "a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the US".

Kim Yo Jong's diatribe came two days after South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it was reviewing additional unilateral sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider sanctions and clampdowns on North Korea's alleged cyber-attacks—a new key source of funding for its weapons program—if the North conducts a major provocation like a nuclear test.

"I wonder what sanctions the South Korean group, no more than a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the US, impudently impose on North Korea," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media. "What a spectacle sight!"

She called South Korea's new President Yoon Suk Yeol and his conservative government "idiots who continue creating the dangerous situation".

She added that South Korea "had not been our target" when Moon Jae-in—Yoon's liberal predecessor who sought reconciliation with North Korea—was in power. It could be seen as a possible attempt to help foster anti-Yoon sentiments in South Korea.

"We warn the impudent and stupid once again that the desperate sanctions and pressure of the US and its South Korean stooges against (North Korea) will add fuel to the latter's hostility and anger and they will serve as a noose for them," Kim Yo Jong said.