King Charles coronation emblem unveiled

London: The official emblem for King Charles III’s coronation, which is scheduled for May 6, was unveiled by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, featuring a circular floral design created by the acclaimed British designer behind Apple iPhone designs, Sir Jony Ive, who was previously the Chief Design Officer at tech firm Apple. PTI

Egypt opens 4,000-year-old tomb of Meru

Cairo: Egypt has restored, documented and opened to tourists the Middle Kingdom tomb of Meru, the oldest site accessible to the public on Luxor’s West Bank, home to some of its most spectacular Pharaonic monuments including the Valley of the Kings. Meru was an official at the court of the 11th Dynasty King Mentuhotep II, who reigned until 2004 BC. Reuters

2.3-magnitude earthquake hits central S Korea

Seoul: A 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the central county of Boeun on Saturday, and no damage has been reported, authorities said. The quake struck 11 km east of the county in North Chungcheong Province, as per reports citing the Korea Meteorological Administration. The epicenter was at a latitude of 36.52 degrees north and a longitude of 127.85 degrees east at a depth of 13 km, it added. IANS

Japan’s PM Kishida undergoes sinus surgery

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is having sinus surgery at a Tokyo hospital on Saturday to treat chronic sinusitis that has caused him to have a stuffy nose since last year. He has had nasal congestion since last year and was diagnosed as having chronic sinusitis with polyps. He was seen entering the hospital on Saturday morning. AP

Hubble captures start of Saturn’s ‘spoke’ season

Washington: In an image of Saturn captured by National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA’s) Hubble Space Telescope, the appearance of spokes on the planet’s rings heralded the start of a new ‘spoke’ season, according to a statement by NASA. Scientists will look for clues to explain the cause and nature of the spokes, the statement said. PTI