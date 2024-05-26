King Charles fetes UP’s pink e-rickshaw driver

PTI

London, May 25

An 18-year-old rickshaw driver from a village in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh is overjoyed on meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace after she collected a prestigious women’s empowerment award in London this week.

Arti received the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award, named after the world-renowned human rights barrister, at the Prince’s Trust Awards in London followed by a meeting with the 75-year-old monarch on Wednesday.

She was honoured for inspiring other young girls through her work with the government’s Pink e-rickshaw initiative, which provides safe transport for other women with a mission to drive change, quite literally.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #King Charles #London #Uttar Pradesh