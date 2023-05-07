King Charles III 40th British Monarch: Monarch with a multi-faith outlook, great love for India

King Charles III on Saturday became the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, surrounded by heavy symbolism of his many passions, including a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth.

King Charles is crowned with St Edwards Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey, London.

While he ascended to the throne immediately after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last September, the 74-year-old was formally crowned King of the United Kingdom when the Archbishop of Canterbury concluded the religious ceremony by inviting the 2,200-strong congregation and millions watching worldwide.

A sea of crowd in London. AP/PTI

At the end of the service, he was received a spoken greeting delivered in unison by representatives from Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish communities.

He made several visits to India and focussed many of his charitable efforts on India through the British Asian Trust – founded by him in 2007 to tackle poverty and hardship in South Asia.

(L-R) A 62-gun salute performed as part of the coronation; Grenadier Guards march the streets in front of the Big Ben; people wait to watch King Charles’ procession. Reuters

The royal spoke of his “great love for India” when he launched an emergency Covid appeal in 2021 and helped raise millions during India’s severe pandemic wave.

(L-R) King Charles in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach; Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Prince Harry. ANI/AP/PTI/Reuters

King Charles III and Queen Camilla stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony and waved to thousands of flag-waving people. The king appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in a made-for-television moment in his royal robes and Imperial State Crown. — Agencies