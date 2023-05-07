 King Charles III 40th British Monarch: Monarch with a multi-faith outlook, great love for India : The Tribune India

King Charles III 40th British Monarch: Monarch with a multi-faith outlook, great love for India

King Charles III 40th British Monarch: Monarch with a multi-faith outlook, great love for India

King Charles and Queen Camilla wave at the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London. AP/PTI



King Charles III on Saturday became the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, surrounded by heavy symbolism of his many passions, including a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth.

King Charles is crowned with St Edwards Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey, London.

While he ascended to the throne immediately after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last September, the 74-year-old was formally crowned King of the United Kingdom when the Archbishop of Canterbury concluded the religious ceremony by inviting the 2,200-strong congregation and millions watching worldwide.

A sea of crowd in London. AP/PTI

At the end of the service, he was received a spoken greeting delivered in unison by representatives from Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish communities.

He made several visits to India and focussed many of his charitable efforts on India through the British Asian Trust – founded by him in 2007 to tackle poverty and hardship in South Asia.

(L-R) A 62-gun salute performed as part of the coronation; Grenadier Guards march the streets in front of the Big Ben; people wait to watch King Charles’ procession. Reuters

The royal spoke of his “great love for India” when he launched an emergency Covid appeal in 2021 and helped raise millions during India’s severe pandemic wave.

(L-R) King Charles in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach; Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Prince Harry. ANI/AP/PTI/Reuters

King Charles III and Queen Camilla stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony and waved to thousands of flag-waving people. The king appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in a made-for-television moment in his royal robes and Imperial State Crown. — Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore

2
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

3
Diaspora

Honour for Sikh community worldwide, says peer bearing Coronation Glove for King Charles

4
Ludhiana

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones

6
Punjab

Journalist arrested by Punjab police granted bail, accuses Kejriwal of 'counter blast' for reporting against Rs 45 cr allegedly spent on Delhi CM's house

7
Trending

Burger King employee gets over Rs 3 crore for never missing a day at work in 27 years

8
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

9
Nation

CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave to 'immediately' report to nearest base after commando is shot dead

10
Nation

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for 'seeking bribe'

Don't Miss

View All
8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Top News

Toll 54, ‘wary normalcy’ in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings

Toll 54, 'wary normalcy' in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings

BJP MLA moves SC against tribal status to Meiteis

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national

Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national

Rajnath Singh asks the Army to act tough against sympathiser...

‘AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP’

'AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP'

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat


Cities

View All

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Swaraag — the fusion band from Rajasthan making waves

Teachers’ union meets Punjab CM, discusses pending issues

Tarn Taran: Rehri, tharhi vendors protest MC action

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Illegal miners thrash youth at gunpoint in Panchkula

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Women farmers from Punjab to join protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspects Bhati Mines locality

Prepare plan for restoration of monuments: Delhi L-G VK Saxena to officials

Rain in Delhi, mercury dips

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Warring hits back after Kejri’s potshots at Cong

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Karamjit Kaur has right credentials, says MP Bittu

Forest workers demand regularisation

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Frame comprehensive policy to curb pollution, govt urged

54 kg of poppy husk seized in Ludhiana, Bihar native nabbed

4 land in police net with heroin in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands