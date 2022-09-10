 King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony : The Tribune India

King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony

Historic ceremony of the Accession Council televised for the first time in history

King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony

From left, Britains Prince William, Camilla, the Queen Consort and King Charles III, before Privy Council members in the Throne Room during the Accession Council at St James Palace, London, on Saturday, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. AP/PTI

PTI

London, September 10

King Charles III pledged to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II, as he was proclaimed Britain’s new monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council that was televised for the first time in history.

“God save the King” were the words with which those gathered reaffirmed the proclamation made by the clerk of the council. Charles then made his proclamation speech, which began with the “most sorrowful duty” to announce the death of Queen Elizabeth II, “an example of lifelong love and selfless service.” 

“My mother’s reign was unequalled in its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life,” said King Charles III.

“In taking up these responsibilities I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the Commonwealth realms and territories across the world,” he said.

The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and Saturday’s ceremony marked his formal declaration and oath taking at St James’s Palace in London.

King Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William – the new Prince of Wales, who added their signatures to the formal proclamation documents.

Charles confirmed the tradition of surrendering all revenues and the Crown Estate to the country in return for the Sovereign Grant that covers royal costs in the UK.

The King had travelled back from Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Friday, where the Queen’s health deteriorated and she breathed her last.

Flags lowered atop the palace in mourning for the late Queen were brought back up to full mast after the Accession Council proclamation, which followed a wave of further proclamations across the UK to go into Sunday – when flags will return to half-mast in a state of mourning for the Queen.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” Charles said in his first televised address as King on Friday evening.

“And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’,” he said.

Soon after a Principal Proclamation was read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s Palace, accompanied by a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery at Hyde Park in London.

The Privy Council, which includes politicians, senior members of the clergy and Supreme Court justices, first gathered without the King to proclaim the new monarch and arrange business relating to the proclamation.

Following the proclamation, King Charles III held his first Privy Council meeting and made his personal declaration to “assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty” and follow in the footsteps of his late mother.

On Friday, the King held his first audience with British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, soon after he was greeted with applause and cheers by large crowds gathered at the palace gates in mourning for the Queen and to catch a glimpse of the new monarch and his Queen Consort.

“It was so touching to see so many people… It’s a moment I’d been dreading, but one must try and keep going,” Charles was heard saying to Truss, in a brief clip released of his first audience as the Prime Minister expressed her condolences.

While formal details are to be released by Buckingham Palace, it is expected that the Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall in London for the public to pay their respects.

In the coming days, the Queen’s coffin will depart her Balmoral estate for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh – the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.

From here, it will be taken in procession to St. Giles’ Cathedral in the city, where the Queen will lie at rest, allowing the public to view her coffin. The coffin will then move to London, ready for lying in state for around four days before her funeral.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Book Reviews

[Exposed] Maggie Beer Gummies Australia SCAM ALERT Weight Loss Keto Gummy Do Not Buy Before Read!

2
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

3
Haryana

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

4
Punjab

Hoshiarpur ASI 'shoots self dead'; puts out video saying humiliation by senior cop behind his death

5
Punjab

ED seizes Rs 32 lakh cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA Gajjan Majra, others in bank fraud case

6
Punjab

BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana

7
Nation

Demolition of Goa's Curlies restaurant, linked to Sonali Phogat's death, resumes after brief halt

8
Nation

German Shepherd bites Zomato delivery man's private parts as he walks out of lift in Mumbai

9
Punjab

Akali leader Avtar Singh Hit dies of cardiac arrest at his New Delhi house

10
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony

King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony

Historic ceremony of the Accession Council televised for the...

Hoshiarpur ASI shoots self dead at police station; puts out video holding ‘Tanda SHO responsible for my death’

Hoshiarpur ASI 'shoots self dead'; puts out video saying humiliation by senior cop behind his death

Before killing himself at Hariana police station, Satish Kum...

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who gave shelter to 2 shooters in Moosewala murder case arrested

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who gave shelter to 2 shooters in Moosewala murder case arrested

Manpreet Singh alias Bhima had given shelter to Jagroop Sing...

Akali leader Avtar Singh Hit dies of cardiac arrest at his New Delhi house

Akali leader Avtar Singh Hit dies of cardiac arrest at his New Delhi house

Suffers a cardiac arrest while reading the newspaper and col...

Month after she accused him of assault, Punjab AAP MLA’s wife booked on his complaint

Month after she accused him of assault, Punjab AAP MLA’s wife booked on his complaint

According to the FIR, Harmit Pathanmajra accuses her of maki...


Cities

View All

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Commuters to Satguru Ram Singh Colony a disgruntled lot

40 industrialists take part in technical workshop

125th anniversary: Martyrs of Battle of Saragarhi remembered

Man arrested for illegal mining

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who gave shelter to 2 shooters in Moosewala murder case arrested

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who gave shelter to 2 shooters in Moosewala murder case arrested

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

24 injured as two buses collide

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

Admn rejig leaves Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district without a single SDM

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Robbery inspired by ‘Special 26’ movie solved in Ludhiana; accused who posed as IT sleuths caught

Robbery inspired by ‘Special 26’ movie solved in Ludhiana; accused who posed as IT sleuths caught

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner