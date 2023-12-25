King Charles III’s annual Christmas message from Buckingham Palace includes sustainable touches

London, December 25
King Charles III will be giving his second Christmas message from Buckingham Palace in front of a live tree decorated with sustainable ornaments.
The message, to be broadcast at 3 pm on Monday, will be the king’s second holiday address since he ascended the throne, but the first since his coronation in May.
The natural decorations adorning the tree were made from wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pine cones, and paper. The tree will later be replanted, the palace says.
Charles has promoted environmental causes, such as protecting wildlife and combating climate change long before it became popular, throughout much of his life. He spoke at the beginning of the month at the UN’s COP28 climate summit in Dubai.
Last year, in his first Christmas message as monarch, Charles evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and paid tribute to the ‘selfless dedication’ of Britain’s public service workers.
Many of those workers spent much of the past year in a fight with the government over pay, creating disruptions in transportation, education and adding to already long wait times at hospitals as doctors, nurses, and ambulance workers walked off the job — some for several days at a time — throughout the year.
While Elizabeth delivered her address from a desk, Charles last year stood by a Christmas tree at the church on the grounds of Windsor Castle where his parents are buried.
This year, he will speak from a room in Buckingham Palace that leads to the balcony where members of the royal family assembled after his coronation ceremony.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case
Chakravarty moved the application before Special Judge Harde...
3 days after being detained in France, plane with 303 passengers to land at Mumbai airport this afternoon
The plane had taken off from the airport at Vatry near Paris...
Army chief General Manoj Pande arrives in Jammu to review security situation amid anti-terror operation in Poonch
4 Army personnel were killed and 3 injured in a terrorist at...
Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Fog blankets Punjab and Haryana
I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with the sport, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Says his upcoming meeting with Union Home Minister Amit will...