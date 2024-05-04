King Charles’ longtime charity celebrates new name

PTI

New York: The King’s Trust celebrated its new name, an update of King Charles III's long-running charity The Prince’s Trust, and the expansion of its work in the US with a star-studded gala in New York City on Thursday night. Founded in 1976 when then-Prince Charles used his severance pay from the Royal Navy to launch the non-profit dedicated to helping unemployed youth in the UK get trained for jobs, the Trust has presence in 25 nations. PTI

Denmark raises limit for abortions to 18 weeks

Copenhagen: Denmark’s government said on Friday it is relaxing its restrictions on abortion for the first time in 50 years to make it legal for women to terminate pregnancies up to the 18th week from the previous 12th week. Officials said the law will also be changed to allow girls between 15 and 17 years old to have an abortion without parental consent.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#King Charles #New York