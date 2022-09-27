 King Charles’ new monogram unveiled as royal mourning ends in UK : The Tribune India

King Charles’ new monogram unveiled as royal mourning ends in UK

All-in-gold royal monogram will be added to various public offices, papers, and street furniture across the UK over the coming months and years, replacing the Queen’s cypher E II R

King Charles’ new monogram unveiled as royal mourning ends in UK

King Charles III. Reuters file

PTI

London, September 27

The new monogram to be used by Charles as the UK’s new monarch has been unveiled and used for the first time on Tuesday, as the royal family’s mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II comes to an end.

King Charles III’s new cypher is designed by the College of Arms and shows his initial – C – intertwined with the letter R for Rex, which is Latin for King, and III is marked within the letter R with the imperial crown above the letters.

The all-in-gold royal monogram will be added to various public offices, papers, and street furniture across the UK over the coming months and years, replacing the Queen’s cypher E II R.

The Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace became the first to make a frank or stamp post using the new cypher.

“The post room at Buckingham Palace deals with around 200,000 items of mail each year, including invitations to events, responses to letters and cards received from members of the public and state business,” the palace said.

The UK’s College of Arms, founded in 1484, creates and maintains official registers of coats of arms and pedigrees.

The new cypher design would be one of several options prepared by the College of Arms and then chosen by the King.

A Scottish version features the Scottish Crown and was approved by Lord Lyon King of Arms.

The new monarch’s monogram is intended for government buildings, state documents and some post boxes, with the decision to change the use of cyphers from the Queen to the King up to the discretion of individual organisations.

The process is expected to be a gradual one and the cypher of a previous monarch can stay in use for many years, just as those of Queen Victoria, Edward VII, George V and VI are still to be found on some post boxes in the UK.

Where changes can be made easily, such as digital branding, they can be made immediately and physical items such as signage or stationery will be replaced gradually over time as the need arises, the UK Cabinet Office has said.

Some of the other changes in store with the change of monarch include bank notes, which the Bank of England expects to be in circulation with the portrait of King Charles III by mid-2024.

That new portrait, replacing that of the late Queen, is expected to be revealed by the end of this year.

The UK’s Royal Mint will also produce new coins “in line with demand from banks and post offices” and that image is also yet to be unveiled.

According to the Royal Mint Museum, the tradition is for the profile of a new monarch on coins to face in the opposite direction to their predecessor.

Meanwhile, existing banknotes and coins will continue to be valid currency, with Charles and Elizabeth notes and coins being used alongside each other.

The Royal Mail says new stamps featuring King Charles III will enter circulation once the current stocks of stamps are exhausted.

At the conclusion of the royal mourning period, which was a week longer than the state mourning after the Queen passed away on September 8, the new Prince and Princess of Wales have embarked on their first visit to the devolved region since their new titles were conferred by the King.

William and Kate are set to journey the length of Wales on Tuesday, starting at Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales, and then travel to Swansea in South West Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died on September 8 in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

2
Nation

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

3
Nation

Doors open for Sachin Pilot: BJP

4
Nation

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

6
Nation

'What was the hurry to conduct her last rites at night': Ankita Bhandari's mother now fears for her son's safety

7
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet decides to amend state GST law

8
Delhi

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

9
Comment

Red herring of colonialism

10
Punjab

Principal Chief Conservator Parveen Kumar held in Punjab forest 'scam'

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

Speaker adjourned the House till Thursday when a debate on t...

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being real Shiv Sena

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

SC Bench ejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led factio...

Congress MLAs led by Partap Bajwa strongly oppose AAP govt’s move to bring in confidence motion

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitti...

US replies after Jaishankar's remarks on F-16 deal with Pakistan

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables’ race

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

Ashok Gehlot likely to stay Rajasthan CM; Pawan Bansal colle...


Cities

View All

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged in Amritsar district

How IED reached Amritsar's Khankot village from Indo-Pak border still a mystery

Amritsar: Government staff asked not to burn crop residue in fields

Tarn Taran: 528-gm heroin worth Rs 2.64 cr seized, 2 held

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Fake CBI officer makes cops raid Panchkula house

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 5-day remand for 4 suspects

Chandigarh: Peeved, rail travellers want free drop off cap extended

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and called 112

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content

AAP, its leaders made “defamatory” statements against Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in reckless manner, HC directs taking down posts

Delhi L-G tweets 'Satyameva Jayate' after high court restrains AAP from levelling 'false' charges against him

25 buildings built on illegally occupied govt land demolished in Faridabad

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Indian Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Allotment of GTB hall: Punjabi University officials to revisit decision

Threat looms at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital as most fire extinguishers defunct

Ravneet Bittu meets Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Patiala jail, but not Navjot Sidhu

Warrants against Patiala jail official for failure to produce Navjot Sidhu in case