King Charles sends Diwali message to Hindujas

London: Britain’s King Charles III has sent a special Diwali message to the Hindujas, highlighting his commitment to all faiths and communities. The message was delivered by his Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton at the Hinduja Diwali reception held at their Carlton House Terrace on Wednesday. More than 300 guests, including peers, MPs, Ambassadors, diplomats, business leaders attended the event. Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, MP, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan were also present on the occasion. pti

Johannesburg: An Indian-origin furniture carver in South Africa has halted an order for two thrones for Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini made from the rare tamboti wood due to non-payment of dues by the royal family. As the new Zulu King was formally enthroned as the head of South Africa’s most influential traditional monarchy, rare wood furniture carver Rajiv Singh has said he has halted an order for two thrones for the King made from the rare tamboti wood that his family has specialised in for decades.