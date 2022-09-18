King Charles vows to protect UK's faith diversity

London, September 17

King Charles III has pledged to uphold the “additional duty” as a new monarch of protecting the diversity of UK and be a sovereign of all communities around the country and the Commonwealth.

Addressing a group of faith leaders representing various religious denominations on Friday in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace, the 73-year-old royal said he had always thought of Britain as a “community of communities”.

Those present included representatives from Hindu, Sikh, Islamic and Buddhist organisations in the UK and also priests of the Catholic church, Greek Orthodox church, Church of Scotland as well as the Head Rabbi of London and a Zoroastrian priest.

British Indian peer Lord Indrajit Singh, Director of the Network of Sikh Organisations, was among those at the faith gathering. “I have always thought of Britain as a community of communities,” the King said. — PTI

Man runs towards Queen’s coffin, held

A man was held under the UK’s Public Order Act after he ran towards the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. PTI

Beckham joins queue, waits for 12 hours

Former England soccer captain David Beckham is believed to have joined the queue at 2 am and lined up for more than 12 hours with thousands of others. AP