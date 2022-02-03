‘Kosk’, a unique mask that covers only nose is the new sensation

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

South Korean mask manufacturing company has come up with a unique mask that covers only nose and can be worn while eating and drinking. This unique mask is on sale on different websites globally.

The mask is named “Kosk”, a combination of word ‘Ko’, the Korean word for nose, and mask. This mask has been released by a Korean company Atman and has been divided into two parts, one of which could be removed to uncover mouth.

This unusual mask has attracted lot of attention on social media. “Are they also selling teapots made from chocolate?” asked one tweeter, while another commented, “Next level stupidity!”

Another Twitter user suggested: “No different to the people who wear their masks below their nose.”

The introduction of this unique mask has also erupted debate on social media as people believe the virus could even infect through mouth, and henceforth a mask which does not cover mouth along, is of no use.

Still, some studies have also suggested that nose is the easiest pathway for virus to enter the body, so wearing a mask that covers only nose is not as ridiculous as it seems.

Meanwhile, three resusable “Copper Antivirus Nose Masks” which only cover the nose at all times are available in different colours for 2,000 won ($1.65; £1.22) from Spar Clone Fabric, also on Coupang. The masks are designed to be worn under a regular mask that covers the mouth, which can be removed when dining out or drinking with other people.

#kosk