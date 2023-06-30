Kremlin declines to share info on Gen who ‘knew about mutiny’

Moscow, June 29

The Kremlin declined on Thursday to give any details about the fate of Russian General Sergei Surovikin, whose status and location have not been made public since an abortive armed mutiny by mercenaries on Saturday.

Nicknamed General Armageddon by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in Syria’s war, Surovikin has been absent from view since Saturday, when he appeared in a video appealing to mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to call off his mutiny.

Surovikin had looked exhausted in that video and it was unclear if he was speaking under duress. According to reports, he was aware of the mutiny plan of Wagner group. There have since been unconfirmed reports that he is being questioned. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred questions about Surovikin to the defence ministry. — Reuters