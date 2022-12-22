Kremlin rules out talks with Ukraine as Volodymyr Zelenskyy goes to US

Washington, December 21

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was en route to Washington on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden, address Congress and seek “weapons, weapons and more weapons” in his first overseas trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago.

‘Weapons, weapons & more weapons’ It is important to personally explain why we need certain types of arms. Weapons, weapons and more weapons... in particular, we need armoured vehicles, the latest missile defence systems and long-range missiles. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian politician

Zelenskyy said the visit was aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s “resilience and defence capabilities” amid repeated Russian attacks on energy and water supplies in the dead of winter.

The Kremlin said it saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv. In a call with reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that continued Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a “deepening” of the ongoing conflict.

Presidential political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the visit showed the high degree of trust between the two countries and offered him the opportunity to explain what weapons Kyiv needs.

Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with Biden at the White House, participate in a joint news conference with him.

Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in further military assistance for Ukraine that will include a Patriot missile battery that will help it defend itself against barrages of Russian missiles, a senior US official said. — Reuters