 Kremlin says Russia and China must edge closer to counter Western efforts to contain them : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Kremlin says Russia and China must edge closer to counter Western efforts to contain them

Kremlin says Russia and China must edge closer to counter Western efforts to contain them

‘Moscow seeks progressive development and strengthening of the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation’

Kremlin says Russia and China must edge closer to counter Western efforts to contain them

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Moscow, September 19

A senior Kremlin official on Tuesday called for closer policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing to counter what he described as Western efforts to contain them as he hosted China’s top diplomat for security talks.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Moscow “seeks progressive development and strengthening of the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.”

“Amid the campaign unleashed by the collective West that is aimed at the double containment of Russia and China, it’s particularly important to further deepen Russian-Chinese coordination and interaction on the international arena,” Patrushev said.

He noted that Putin is set to hold “substantive” talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during next month’s trip to Beijing to attend a summit of the Chinese Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Patrushev, a longtime Putin associate, reaffirmed Russia’s “invariable” support for Beijing’s policy on issues related to Taiwan, the western Xinjiang region and Hong Kong, which he said “are being used by the West to discredit China.”

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has conducted increasingly large military drills in the air and waters around the island. Chinese authorities also have sought to eradicate any possibility of unrest in regions that are home to sizeable ethnic and religious groups, including Tibetans and the Uyghur community in Xinjiang, north of Tibet, the harsh policies that have drawn strong criticism from the West.

The Kremlin has continuously expressed support for Beijing as Russia and China have grown increasingly close while their relations with the West deteriorate.

Last month, China helped engineer an expansion of the BRICS partnership, which invited six more countries to join what has been a five-nation bloc that includes China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa.

Beijing has sought to project itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, even while it has refused to condemn Moscow’s actions and declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia. China has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow, and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Putin’s military action.

Beijing has also proposed a peace plan that was largely dismissed by Ukraine’s allies that insist that Moscow must withdraw its forces from the neighbouring country.

Wang arrived in Russia on Monday on a four-day visit following his weekend talks with US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser in Malta. He began his trip by conferring with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“The more violent the unilateral actions of hegemony and bloc confrontation become, the more important for us to keep up with the times, show a sense of duty as great powers, and further fulfil our international obligations,” Wang said at the start of Monday’s talks with Lavrov. AP

#China #Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

2
Punjab

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

3
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

4
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

6
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

7
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

8
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

9
World

Family says 14-year-old daughter discovered phone taped to back of toilet seat on flight to Boston

10
Punjab

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Punjab

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Canada not looking to ‘provoke’ India, says PM Trudeau; urges New Delhi to take killing of separatist Sikh leader seriously

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

Trudeau's comments come hours after Canada and India expelle...

Govt lists women’s reservation bill for introduction in Lok Sabha

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

The link between Justin Trudeau’s allegations, his political survival and ‘near-unprecedented’ rates of disapproval

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

When women can be posted in Siachen, men can also work as nurses in Army: Delhi High Court

When women can be posted in Siachen, men can also work as nurses in Army: Delhi High Court

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh’s last rites performed in native village; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh cremated with full military honours; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area