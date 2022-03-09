Kremlin says United States has declared economic war on Russia

London, March 9
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the United States had declared economic war on Russia and that Moscow would think seriously about what to do.
President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had been, is and would be a reliable energy supplier and pointed out that energy flows continued.
"But you see the bacchanalia, the hostile bacchanalia, which the West has sown - and that of course makes the situation very difficult and forces us to think seriously," Peskov said.
"The United States definitely has declared economic war against Russia and is waging this war," he said. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Ukraine's Chernobyl plant, says Nuclear watchdog
IAEA claims remote data transmission from safeguards monitor...
Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...
Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'
Olena Zelenska says 'We do not know how long the war will la...
Peace on border essential, Foreign Secretary says ahead of India-China talks
India will be resolute in maintaining peace and tranquility ...
700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday
A train will take students to Lviv in western Ukraine, from ...