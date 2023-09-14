Kremlin to train Indian seafarers in arctic waters

Vladivostok, September 13
India and Russia on Wednesday agreed to train Indian seafarers in polar and arctic waters in this far eastern Russian port as the two sides discussed ways to widen maritime cooperation.
Discussions on the maritime cooperation took place between visiting Union Ports, Shipping and Waters Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic AO Chekunkov here, according to an official statement.
Both discussed maritime cooperation, including possibility of usage of new transport corridors like the Northern Sea Route as well as the Eastern Maritime Corridor between Vladivostok and Chennai.
The two sides agreed to train Indian seafarers in polar and arctic waters at the Russian Maritime Training Institute, named after GI Admiral Nevelsky.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any forei...
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17