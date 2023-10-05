Kuwait releases 34 Indian medics

ANI

Kuwait City, October 4

Kuwait authorities on Wednesday released 34 Indian nurses and medical staff who were detained on September 12, said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

As per reports, the Indians were detained for allegedly not having valid documents. Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated that the release came after it took up the matter with the authorities concerned in Kuwait. “Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was personally monitoring the case,” it said, adding that the “embassy is committed to render all possible assistance to Indian nationals in Kuwait for their welfare and safety”.